Shrinking vacancy signals housing demand

THE office market in Cebu is seeing improved vacancy rates, with property advisory firm Colliers Philippines projecting 8.69 percent for 2024.

“We are seeing vacancies improving. They are declining, and we hope that we achieve the pre-pandemic vacancy that we recorded here in Cebu, moving forward in the near term,” said Joey Roi Bondoc, director of Research at Colliers Philippines, during the Subdivision and Housing Development Association (SHDA)-Central Visayas Housing Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Office vacancies in 2023 were elevated due to the Covid-19 pandemic which pushed companies, particularly business process management (BPM) firms to shift to work-from-home and hybrid arrangements.

“Right now we’re at about 19 to 20 percent vacancy across Cebu, but given that we’re still bullish with the BPMs to still occupy more office space, hopefully we see much better vacancy rates,” said Bondoc. “About 8.69 percent (vacancy rates) that’s our projection for the Cebu office market in 2024 so right now, we’re at 19.5 percent vacancy.”

According to Bondoc, a decline in office building vacancy rates indicates business growth and expansion, suggesting that companies are hiring more staff and growing their operations. This can contribute to overall economic growth.

More occupied office buildings suggest higher employment, which stimulates economic activity in surrounding areas, such as restaurants and retail, among others. Demand for housing is also expected to rise as employees seek to live closer to their workplaces. This can boost residential property prices and rental demand in urban and business districts.

According to Bondoc, Cebu remains the strongest site for offices outside of Metro Manila. Of the office transactions in the Philippines, 79 percent were captured by Metro Manila while the rest were distributed in the countryside.

Bondoc said provincial transactions are up 40 percent year-on-year and Cebu captures 36 percent of total provincial demand.

He said Cebu consistently outperforms other cities like Pampanga, Iloilo and Davao in office space deals due to its talent pool and young workforce. Cebu’s growing appeal is driven by its youthful, millennial and Gen Z workforce who contribute to the economy, Bondoc pointed out.

This young workforce is poised to become key buyers in the housing market as their disposable incomes rise. This new wave of professionals is increasingly seeking residential investments, whether in condominiums or house-and-lot properties.

The continued growth in the BPM space; strong inflows of overseas remittances which are seen growing by three percent according to the World Bank; and robust tourism will fuel healthy demand in the residential sector, Bondoc said.

He added that the impending second round of interest rate cuts also bodes well for real estate as borrowing costs decrease, it becomes cheaper for potential buyers to take out home loans.

In August, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reduced interest rates by 25 basis points, lowering them from 6.50 percent to 6.25 percent, in response to easing inflation pressures.

Courting the new wave

of homeowners

About 200 guests attended the one-day SHDA-Central Visayas Housing Summit with the theme: “Building Tomorrow: Homes for the Emerging Generation.” The summit focused on understanding the evolving preferences of millennial and Gen Z homebuyers.

SHDA 7 president Harold See stressed on the importance of recognizing the unique psyche and expectations of younger generations becoming the key demographic in the housing market.

The shift in homebuyer preferences has been evident, with online presence and social media engagement now crucial for reaching millennials (aged 30-42) and Gen Z (aged 14-29). See said the transformation from traditional marketing methods, like newspaper ads, to digital platforms resonates more with today’s tech-savvy buyers.

Bryan Yap, chief executive officer of Republiq Group of Companies, stressed on the importance of proper digital marketing, highlighting its vast potential due to the high internet and social media penetration in the Philippines.

With 86 million people online and 95 percent of the population active on platforms like Facebook and TikTok, digital marketing offers a massive audience reach.

Yap defined digital marketing as any form of digital communication that includes text, multimedia, email, or social media and connects brands with potential buyers. He underscored key benefits, such as its ability to reach a wider audience, enable targeted advertising, and be more cost-effective than traditional methods.

Meanwhile, Jose Soberano III, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Cebu Landmasters Inc., encouraged his fellow developers to help address the pressing housing shortage in the Philippines, which now stands at least six million housing units.

He also stressed on the importance of going beyond compliance with government regulations, such as the Balanced Housing Act, which mandates socialized housing for horizontal and vertical projects. He also urged developers to team up with the government in providing housing for economically disadvantaged families, particularly informal settlers and those displaced by infrastructure projects. / KOC