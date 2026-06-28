SHS-AdC beats DBTC in El Clasico Deux

SACRED Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) avenged its loss last year after taking home the trophy this year with a 2-0 win against heavily favored Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) in Elan Vita Diagnostic Solutions presents “El Clasico Deux” last Saturday night, June 27, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

Coming in as an underdog and missing some of its key players, SHS-AdC rose up to the occasion.

Miguel Kwan broke the deadlock after halftime following a penalty kick conversion on the 67th mark. James Rufin gave the Magis Eagles a 2-0 lead after hitting the back of the net in the 98th minute.

Kwan was named the Man of the Match.

It’s now 1-1 in the annual alumni match between rivals DBTC and SHS-AdC.

The “El Clasico” started last year, wherein some of the best products from both schools face off in an annual special match, wherein the proceeds will go to the football varsity program of both schools.

DBTC won in the inaugural event last year, 4-3, in a penalty shootout thriller at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Meanwhile, DBTC defeated SHS-AdC, 2-1, in the high school match.

Yuki Ceniza scored the opening goal in the 49th minute to give DBTC the lead. Cody Caldoza doubled the lead for DBTC with a goal in the 69th minute.

Kobe Cañeda finally hit his target in the 70th minute for SHS-AdC.

DBTC’s Earl Rey Amistad was awarded the Man of the Match.

On the other hand, in the elementary match, SHS-AdC defeated DBTC, 2-1.

Juancho Eduardo Sese drew first blood and gave DBTC the early lead in the 30th minute.

However, Aaron Malachi Lee went crazy after halftime and scored two straight goals in the 57th and 73rd minutes for a brace and gave SHS-AdC the win.

Lee was named the Man of the Match. / EKA