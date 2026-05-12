SHS-AdC standout Cardinas joins LPU Pirates in NCAA

AFTER a successful high school basketball career, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles big man Iven Hoffer Cardinas has committed to play for the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates in the forthcoming Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in Manila.

The 6-foot-4, 19-year-old Cardinas, known as a “stretch big” for the Magis Eagles, is expected to bolster LPU’s frontline.

Cardinas chose LPU because he believes the school will allow him to continue applying the “Magis” philosophy he learned at Ateneo de Cebu.

Cardinas is known for his shot-blocking ability and high basketball IQ.

A native of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Cardinas was part of the Magis Eagles squad that achieved a grand slam feat.

Last year, the multi-titled Cebu high school team completed a rare five-peat in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

Longtime Magis Eagles head coach Rommel Rasmo described Cardinas as a “quiet leader” who contributed significantly to the team’s success.

In his final Cesafi season, Cardinas averaged 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.6 assists per game.

“Of course, he offers versatility because he can play both the three (small forward) and four (power forward) positions. As a coach, it’s a big advantage to have a player who can fill both roles. It’s a huge asset for the rotation because he can both play and defend those positions,” Rasmo said in an interview. / JBM