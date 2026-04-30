Shuttle program launched to ease fuel cost burden on employees

A PRIVATE-LED transport initiative has been rolled out to help cushion the impact of rising fuel costs on employees and public utility drivers, offering free rides and stable income support amid volatile prices.

The program, “Hatid Game-Changers: Biyaheng Bayanihan,” deploys company-funded shuttle services across key urban routes in Metro Manila and Cebu, covering areas in Rizal, Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Manila, Makati, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Cebu City.

Under the scheme, fuel expenses and driver earnings are subsidized while employees gain access to free, fixed-route transport. The initiative currently partners with 35 jeepney drivers and nine van operators, helping offset income losses linked to higher fuel costs and fluctuating ridership.

Concentrix Philippines said the program supplements its existing point-to-point transport service and is part of a broader effort to support its workforce and surrounding communities.

The company has earmarked nearly P100 million this year for transport-related assistance, with the shuttle program positioned as a temporary measure subject to review depending on fuel price movements. / KOC