Shuvee Etrata stuns in photos from recent Taiwan trip

ACTRESS Shuvee Etrata looked incredibly gorgeous in a series of photos she shared from her recent visit to Taiwan.

“Taiwan dump,” Etrata wrote in the caption, treating fans to snapshots of her food adventures, street strolls, and scenic stops during the trip.

The Bantayan Island native will star in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry Call Me Mother alongside comedian Vice Ganda and actress Nadine Lustre.

Etrata is active on social media, where she often shares travel moments and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her upcoming projects.