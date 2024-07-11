SHVRIKEN releases remastered version of ‘Hellwalker’

FRESH from being crowned as champions in the recent Philippine leg of the global Wacken Metal Battle, SHVRIKEN, the modern metal band from Cebu known for its fast and aggressive sound, is back with its latest remastered track “Hellwalker” released to all streaming platforms on June 28, 2024. The track was inspired by the iconic video game, Doom. The new version now highlights a deeper low-end and additional guitar work.

Together, vocalist Shawn Michael Talacero, guitarists Dave “Gyobu” Orat and Earl “Tenzen” Borres, bassist Pormz “Katsumoto,” and drummer Jose Marie “Kai” Perpetua have poured their energy into creating a track that has captured the intensity and aggression of their genre. The band wants to reach heavy music listeners and gamers, portraying a message of perseverance and resilience. As Dave puts it, “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do it and don’t stop chasing your dreams, boy!”

In addition to releasing new music, the band is also in heavy preparation to represent the Philippines in the global Wacken Metal Battle, which is set to happen at the largest convergence of metal heads from all over the world, Wacken Open Air, in late July.

Stream and purchase “Hellwalker” on all major digital platforms. / PR