SHVRIKEN unleashes double track ‘Oni’

Cebu progressive metal band SHVRIKEN is set to release new music with its double-track “Oni,” following its recent participation in the global Wacken Metal Battle. The release, featuring the instrumental track “A Withering World I: Senju” and the main track “Oni,” was released on major streaming and download platforms on August 30, 2024.

“Oni was the first song the band composed,” said vocalist Shawn Talacero. “It tells the story of a demon trying to take over a man’s consciousness, eventually consuming his soul and personality.”

“A Withering World I: Senju” serves as an introduction to “Oni.” The one-minute instrumental is part of a larger rock opera that the band plans to include in their forthcoming debut album. “Senju, which translates to ‘a thousand hands,’ depicts a protagonist’s village on the brink of destruction,” explained guitarist Dave Orat. “The enemy’s thousand hands are at the gates, determined to conquer everything the protagonist has ever known.”

The album, originally slated for release in 2024, was delayed as the band focused on its Wacken Metal Battle campaign. After winning the Philippines edition, SHVRIKEN represented the country in the global finals in Hamburg, Germany. Although the band did not place in the final round, its performance garnered attention from metal fans in the Philippines and beyond.

SHVRIKEN’s debut album is now scheduled for release in mid-2025. The band is currently working on the final tracks and completing production.

“[Wacken] made us realize we’re heading in the right direction, especially in refining the production of our songs,” Orat said, hinting at what to expect from the upcoming album.

“Oni” was mixed by sound engineer Russell Manaloto, a well-known figure in the Cebu music scene and guitarist for Urbandub and Faspitch. Manaloto is expected to continue as the primary engineer for SHVRIKEN’s debut album.

With 2024 proving to be an eventful year, the release of “Oni” marks another milestone for SHVRIKEN as it continues to rise in the Cebu and Philippine metal scene. / PR