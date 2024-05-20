Siaton mayor appeals ombudsman's suspension order

SIATON Mayor Cezzane Fritz Diaz, who received a three-month suspension order from the Office of the Ombudsman for simple neglect of duty, said he has appealed the ruling.

In an interview on Monday, May 20, 2024, Diaz said he has an appeal pending with the Court of Appeals (CA) and hopes the court will reverse the earlier ruling.

Diaz said the complaint against him was “political” in nature. He was interviewed after the distribution of certificates of land ownership Award to 2,400 agrarian reform beneficiaries in Central Visayas at Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Complex in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

“Ang ilahang gikuan nako kay simple neglect of duty, (usa ka) unintentional error. Daghan mayor ang naay unintentional error hangtud karon wala pay suspension,” he added.

(They charged me with simple neglect of duty, an unintentional error. Many mayors have made unintentional errors and have not been suspended until now.)

Diaz, however, refused to give more details regarding his appeal he filed before the CA.

SunStar Cebu reported on May 16 that Diaz and six other town officials have yet to serve their suspension eight months after its issuance in September 2023.

The other suspended officials are municipal budget officer Dario Arbolado, municipal engineer Alma Ragay, budget officer Roger Ian Gadingan, administrative officer Regie Rapada, social welfare officer Panfila Elumirio and operations officer Myrna Cimafranca.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria, in a separate interview on Monday, said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) should be responsible for serving the suspension order from the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman had ordered the Office of the Governor of Negros Oriental and the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government to oversee the implementation of the suspension order on Diaz and other officials.

SunStar Cebu reached out to DILG 7 Director Leocadio Trovela for clarification on Monday, but he had yet to reply as of writing.

The suspension order stemmed from an administrative complaint filed by a Nicolas Gadiane in 2019, which accused the mayor of gross neglect of duty due to irregularities in the public bidding process for the design and construction of a two-story multi-purpose building.

Diaz was the head of the procuring entity at that time.

Diaz, along with six members of the Bids and Awards Committee, awarded a contract to Molrow Construction and Supply for the design and construction of a two-story multi-purpose building, even though Molrow was not eligible for the contract at the time.

The officials clarified that they had informed Molrow of its disqualification, but Molrow appealed the decision, stating that it had a pending application to upgrade its qualifications.

The ombudsman, in its decision, ruled that Diaz and six others had “substantially complied” with government procurement laws; however, its evaluation of Molrow’s eligibility based on Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board license requirements fell short of standards.

According to the suspension order, the respondents are suspended for three months without pay. If they are no longer in service, a fine equivalent to three months’ salary will be collected from each, payable to the Office of the Ombudsman.

This amount may be deducted from their retirement benefits, leave credits, or any receivables from their former office. / EHP