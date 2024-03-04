Siblings from Bohol nabbed for P68 million shabu

TWO siblings were taken into custody and illegal drugs worth P68 million were confiscated during a buy-bust on A. Soriano Avenue, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, around 6 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Agency (RPDEA 7) that resulted in the arrest of Jaime Auxtero Dajao, 47, and his older brother Roberto, 53, of Purok 2, Barangay Tanghalige, Talibon town, Bohol.

Seized from the suspects were 10 large packs of suspected shabu totaling 10 kilograms and valued at P68 million.

The police also confiscated their service vehicle.

It was discovered that Jaime was also arrested in March 2020 in Bohol for the same offense.

However, he was released from prison in December 2023 after his case was dismissed by the court.

According to an RPDEU 7 official, who refused to be named, that after learning that the suspects were drug couriers, they kept an eye on them before they launched the operation.

The illicit drugs were allegedly concealed in a bag with Chinese characters.

When questioned by the media, the suspects, however, declined to comment.

"Amo pa ni conduct-an og interrogation kung asa ni gikan ang supply sa illegal drugs," the police official said.

(We still have to interrogate the suspects to find out where they got their drug supply).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said the suspects have been listed as high value individuals by the Bohol Police Provincial Office. (AYB, TPT)