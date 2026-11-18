A STUNNING comeback highlighted Sibonga’s campaign as it shocked Ginatilan, 88-85, in the South Division Sweet 16 round of the Cebu Governor’s Cup Under-18 basketball tournament at the Enan Chiong Activity Center (ECAC) in Naga City, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Sibonga rallied from a 21-point 51-30 deficit in the second quarter to gradually cut Ginatilan’s lead to 68-59 heading into the final period.

The game tightened midway through the fourth quarter when Sibonga unleashed a 13-7 run to pull within three, 75-72, with 5:55 remaining.

Allen Almendras, Chresler John Medina, and Dejie Perocillo took turns delivering crucial baskets during the rally.

Sibonga finally seized the lead when Almendras completed a three-point play with 2:41 left, putting his team ahead, 82-79.

Both teams traded baskets in the closing minutes, but Sibonga held on to complete the come-from-behind victory.

Carl Abella led Sibonga with 21 points, while Medina chipped in 19.

Ginatilan’s Christian Glenn Gosanes, James Miguel Tuason, and Jan Carlo Cabañog combined for 62 points, but their collective effort went for naught.

With the hard-earned victory, Sibonga advanced to face Aloguinsan, which also survived a thrilling encounter against Argao, 75-74.

Argao appeared headed for victory after building a 74-68 advantage with just 55 seconds remaining.

However, Klient Patongon buried a three-pointer before Ramon Junjie Sequisabal followed with a short jumper to bring Aloguinsan within one, 74-73, with eight seconds left.

The game turned dramatically when Patongon intercepted

Roovic Boltiador’s pass and quickly fed Kyan Manguilimotan, who sank the game-winning jumper to stun Argao.

John Joseph Barolo posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Aloguinsan. He was named Best Player of the Game.

Manguilimotan added 18 points, while Patongon contributed 16.

Argao, coached by former PBA star Jimuel Torion, was led by Marc Yam with 19 points. Boltiador added 14, while Mark Jaspar Puerto finished with 11. / JBM