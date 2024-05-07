Sibonga barangay tanod hurt after being shot

A TANOD in Barangay Sayao, Sibonga town, southern Cebu was shot at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The victim was identified as Emedio Gomez Gecali, 52.

According to the police, the victim was about to board his motorcycle parked next to the barangay hall to make rounds when he was shot by the gunman.

The Sibonga police headed by station commander Fort Antony Valdez are conducting an investigation to identify the culprit and to determine the motive of the incident.

The victim’s relatives claimed they had no idea who shot him because he is a good man with no known enemy in the barangay. (DVG, TPT)