Sibonga farmer hit by armyworm infestation gets help from DA

A FARMER from Sibonga, Cebu thanked SunStar for publishing the armyworm infestation on his farm.

On July 19, the newspaper shared a picture on its Facebook page of the armyworm infestation that had damaged over 6,000 chili pepper plants and bitter gourd (ampalaya) on the farm owned by Pino Oyangoren Caminade.

Although Caminade sprayed insecticides on the plants on July 18, he told SunStar Cebu that the armyworms had returned.