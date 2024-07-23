Sibonga farmer hit by armyworm infestation gets help from DA

A FARMER from Sibonga, Cebu thanked SunStar for publishing the armyworm infestation on his farm.
On July 19, the newspaper shared a picture on its Facebook page of the armyworm infestation that had damaged over 6,000 chili pepper plants and bitter gourd (ampalaya) on the farm owned by Pino Oyangoren Caminade.
Although Caminade sprayed insecticides on the plants on July 18, he told SunStar Cebu that the armyworms had returned.
Caminade announced on Tuesday, July 23, that after learning about the pest infestation in his plants, the staff from the Department of Agriculture's Regional Crop Protection Center, along with representatives from the Municipal Agriculture Office, paid him a visit and provided him with insecticides.
"Thank you so much Regional Crop Protection Center Region 7 ug sa DA Sibonga...Salamat sad sa DVG News & Public Service ni idol Dario Villamor Gil nga maoy nagbalita ug sa SunStar Cebu, Superbalita and dyLA. Inyo jud gitagaan og pagtagad ang among problema sa ulod...ug gipa ila Ninyo og unsay nang armyworm...Salamat sa mga medisina. God bless ninyo tanan," said Caminade in a Facebook post on Tuesday. (DA, TPT)