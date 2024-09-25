Sibonga Mayor Lionel Bacaltos dies

SIBONGA, Cebu Mayor Lionel Bacaltos died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, following a heart attack.

The local executive was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. at Deiparine Community Hospital in Barangay Poblacion after nearly three hours of resuscitation efforts.

Bacaltos suffered the heart attack while in his vehicle on the municipal grounds around 10 a.m., a councilor from a neighboring town, who requested anonymity, told SunStar Cebu.

In the 2022 general elections, Bacaltos ran for mayor under the Nacionalista Party, winning with more than 23,000 votes. He defeated Promdi’s Tito Satera and independent candidate Eutiquio Vilocura Jr.

In May 2019, the Sandiganbayan sentenced Bacaltos to six to eight years in prison for receiving a P17,512 honorarium from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., which the anti-graft court deemed improper.

This conviction included a fine and permanent disqualification from holding public office.

However, in July 2020, the Supreme Court reversed this ruling, exonerating Bacaltos after determining that he had not acted in bad faith or caused undue injury to the government.

Bacaltos’ running mate in the 2022 elections, Dotis Laude, ran unopposed for vice mayor. He will become the mayor, while first Councilor Joel Ponce will be the vice mayor. / JBB