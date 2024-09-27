Sibonga new mayor, VM assume office

VICE Mayor Mariano Laude and first Councilor Joel Ponce took their oath as the new mayor and vice mayor, respectively, in the town of Sibonga in southern Cebu on Friday, September 27, 2024.

They assumed their new positions following the death of Mayor Leonil Bacaltos on Wednesday, September 25, due to heart attack.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the second floor of the Sibonga Municipal Hall.

Department heads, municipal hall employees, and the officials’ supporters attended the ceremony.

The municipality raised the Philippine flag at half-mast Friday.

According to Executive Order 166, which outlines the regulations for half-masting flags on government buildings in the country, the flag will be lowered to half-staff to honor the deceased when their death is publicly announced.

The President may also order the flag to be lowered to half-staff in times of national mourning or on other special occasions. (CDF)