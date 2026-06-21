‘Sigabo’ by Coco Martin confirmed on TV5

ABS-CBN has confirmed that “Sigabo” by Coco Martin will also air on TV5, alongside other Kapamilya channels and platforms.

“More Filipinos can now join the excitement of ‘Coco Martin’s Sigabo’ as the highly-anticipated action-drama begins airing on TV5 starting June 22, simultaneous with the airing on ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook and iWant,” according to their press release published by Superbalita Cebu.

“Brought by the ‘King of Action of Our Generation,’ Coco Martin and Prime Actress Julia Montes, viewers can look forward to thrilling action, romance and entertainment that the Filipino family can enjoy every night,” it added. / TRC S