‘Sigabo’ production team summoned by MTRCB

THE production team behind the hit primetime series “Sigabo” has been summoned by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) over concerns about the show’s violent scenes.

According to the MTRCB, members of Coco Martin’s CCM Film Productions attended a compliance seminar as part of the agency’s “Responsableng Paggabay” initiative.

Coco serves as the series’ director, writer and lead star alongside his partner, Julia Montes.

MTRCB chairperson and CEO Lala Sotto said the agency is concerned about the possible effects of the show’s violent content, particularly on younger viewers.

CCM Film Productions has committed to making the program more responsible and educational for the benefit of the community. / TRC S