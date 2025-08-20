Sign-and-seal win strengthens Cebu interior design

CEBU interior designers are pressing for the full implementation of their sign-and-seal authority, saying this will not only uphold professional standards and safeguard public safety but also drive economic growth and reinforce Cebu’s status as a Unesco Creative City of Design.

The Philippine Institute of Interior Designers–Cebu Chapter (PIID–Cebu) welcomed a recent Supreme Court ruling affirming that only licensed architects and interior designers may prepare, sign, and seal architectural and interior design documents. Grounded in the Architecture Act of 2004 and the Philippine Interior Design Act of 2012, the decision ensures that only qualified practitioners prepare plans for permits, regulatory approvals, and project implementation.

PIID–Cebu president interior designer Polaris Anne Arrogancia said the ruling validates years of advocacy for professional integrity, public safety, and rightful recognition of licensed interior designers in Cebu and the Visayas.

“This empowers our members, ensures the public receives high-quality design services, and sets a higher benchmark for the industry,” she said.

Impact

PIID-Cebu Chapter member of the Ethics Team, interior designer Lionel Sanchez, emphasized that sign-and-seal authority will streamline permitting processes, spur more projects, and create jobs for allied industries while boosting tax revenues for the city.

“With sign-and-seal authority firmly in place, accountability, safety, and efficiency will be strengthened,” he said, citing studies showing that people spend 90 percent of their time indoors, underscoring the crucial role of professional interior designers in ensuring safe and sustainable spaces.

Sanchez added that the authority will also help dispel misconceptions that interior designers are mere “decorators,” noting that they undergo four years of formal education, apprenticeship, and a licensure examination similar to architects.

Cebu City Office of the Building Official engineer Larry Morata said his office has issued an advisory directing clients and developers to comply with the ruling, reinforcing government efforts to safeguard public trust and ensure structural safety.

PIID–Cebu, which counts about 300 of the country’s 5,000 licensed interior designers as members, said the ruling and the full recognition of sign-and-seal authority are expected to boost public confidence, expand opportunities for practitioners, and elevate the quality of Cebu’s built environment. The group will also launch an awareness campaign targeting clients, developers, and government offices to ensure compliance.

Sanchez added that empowering interior designers strengthens Cebu’s global reputation. “The Unesco Creative City of Design title is more than an honor — it is a responsibility to protect and empower creative professionals who drive innovation and inclusive growth,” he said. / KOC