Signal No. 1 raised over Cebu, other parts of the country due to 'Uwan'

SEVERE Tropical Storm Fung-Wong, which was located outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), is now named "Uwan" as wind signals are now hoisted over several areas of the country, according to Pagasa as of 5 p.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, the center of Severe Tropical Storm Uwan was 1,175 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas with a maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/hour, and central pressure of 975 hPa.

According to Pagasa, "Uwan" is forecast to enter PAR Friday evening or Saturday early morning, November 8.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted over some areas in the country.

Luzon:

The southeastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), the eastern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang), Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate

Visayas:

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northeastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Buenavista, Trinidad, San Miguel, Ubay, Alicia, Mabini, Bien Unido, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), the northern portion of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla), the northeastern portion of Capiz (President Roxas, Pilar, Panay, Pontevedra), and the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Estancia, Balasan, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Sara, Ajuy)

Mindanao:

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

Pagasa said "Uwan" is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora on Sunday late evening, November 9 or Monday early morning, November 10.

After landfall, "Uwan" will traverse the mountainous terrain of northern Luzon and is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Monday.

Pagasa warned that "Uwan" is expected to rapidly intensify, possibly reaching typhoon category within 24 hours and super typhoon category by Saturday or Sunday. (CLC)