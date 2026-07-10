Signify Philippines shapes circular economy at Innovation Day 2026

Signify Philippines, the world leader in lighting, convened industry leaders, sustainability advocates, media representatives, customers, channel partners and specification professionals at Signify Innovation Day 2026, a thought leadership event focused on accelerating the adoption of Circular Economy principles across industries.

Held in Bonifacio Global City, the event underscored the growing importance of circularity in helping organizations navigate increasing sustainability demands, regulatory requirements and resource constraints while driving long-term business growth. As governments, investors and customers place greater emphasis on environmental performance, businesses are increasingly challenged to rethink traditional linear models of production and consumption. Against this backdrop, Signify highlighted how circular economy principles can enable organizations to reduce waste, optimize resources, extend asset lifecycles, and create lasting value.

Circularity as a Strategic Business Imperative

The event centered on Signify's circularity framework, “Use Less, Use Longer, Use Again”, which serves as the foundation of the company's approach to sustainable innovation. Through this framework, Signify demonstrated how businesses can move beyond conventional sustainability initiatives and embed circularity into every stage of the value chain from product design and manufacturing to installation, maintenance, upgrades, and end-of-life management.

Attendees explored the latest global sustainability trends, including the increasing adoption of Science-Based Targets (SBTi), the growing focus on Scope 3 emissions reporting and the rising demand for solutions that deliver both environmental and economic benefits. While sustainability commitments continue to increase worldwide, studies show that global circularity rates remain low, highlighting the need for businesses to transform ambition into action. Signify emphasized that circularity is not only an environmental responsibility but also a competitive advantage that can help organizations improve efficiency, reduce operating costs and build resilience in an evolving business landscape.

The Future of Lighting

The day began with an exclusive Executive Breakfast session titled “The Future of Lighting: Accelerating Circularity and Asset Performance with AI." Attended by senior executives and decision-makers, the session explored how artificial intelligence, connected systems and data-driven technologies are enabling organizations to optimize building performance, improve asset utilization, and unlock new opportunities for circularity. Discussions focused on how intelligent infrastructure can support better decision-making, extend asset lifecycles and help organizations achieve sustainability objectives while enhancing operational efficiency.

Use Less. Use Longer. Use Again.

The main plenary session brought together media representatives and end-users to explore Signify's vision for a more circular future. Signify showcased its Signify Circle approach, which is designed to help organizations reduce their environmental footprint while maximizing value throughout the product lifecycle.

The framework is built around three key principles:

Use Less. Reducing energy consumption, minimizing material use and increasing the use of sustainable and recycled materials.

Use Longer. Extending product lifespan through durable design, repairability, modularity and upgradeability.

Use Again. Enabling refurbishment, reuse, remanufacturing and recycling to keep materials in circulation and reduce waste.

Attendees were introduced to practical circular solutions, including circular-ready lighting products, upgrade kits, spare parts programs and service-based business models that help organizations maximize the value of their lighting investments while reducing environmental impact.

"The transition to a circular economy presents one of the greatest opportunities for businesses today," said Redin Aliling, Commercial Leader for Professional Business, Signify Philippines. "Organizations are increasingly looking for ways to reduce resource consumption, extend asset lifecycles, and achieve their sustainability goals without compromising performance. Through innovation, connected technologies, and circular design principles, Signify is helping customers transform sustainability challenges into measurable business value while contributing to a more sustainable future."

Strengthening Collaboration Across the Ecosystem

Recognizing that circularity requires collaboration across the value chain, Signify dedicated the afternoon session to its Signify Partner Program titled “Signify: Lighting that Connects”, engaging distributors, retailers, contractors and business partners in discussions on growth opportunities, sustainability initiatives and market developments. The session highlighted how strong partnerships are critical to accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient and circular lighting solutions throughout the Philippines. By working closely with its partner network, Signify continues to expand access to innovative technologies that support customer sustainability goals while delivering business value.

Lighting That Connects

The event concluded with a dedicated evening session for architects, engineers, consultants, designers and other specification professionals titled "Signify: Lighting that Connects." The session explored how connected lighting is transforming the role of lighting beyond illumination creating intelligent environments that enhance user experiences, optimize energy performance, and generate actionable insights. Participants learned how connected lighting systems can support smart buildings, sustainability targets and future-ready infrastructure while contributing to circular economy objectives.

Building a More Sustainable Future

Through Innovation Day 2026, Signify Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to advancing circularity and helping organizations accelerate their sustainability journey through innovation, connectivity, and collaboration. By bringing together leaders from across the ecosystem, the event demonstrated that circular economy principles are no longer a future aspiration but a practical and necessary strategy for organizations seeking to create lasting environmental, social and economic value.

As the transition toward a more sustainable world continues, Signify remains committed to unlocking the extraordinary potential of light to create brighter lives, better businesses, and a more circular future. (PR)