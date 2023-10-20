Silvano faces Baldonado in UKC

FORMER world title challenger Virgilio Silvano looks to end his losing streak and takes on fellow veteran Ronnie Baldonado in Ultimate Knockout Challenge (UKC) - “Showdown” on Oct. 28, 2023 at the Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

The 33-year-old Silvano is currently in a slump and is eager to return to his winning ways. Since returning from retirement last year, Silvano dropped six of his last seven fights.

The Dalaguete, Cebu native is coming off a unanimous decision defeat in the hands of promising Cebuano prospect Reymart Tagacanao last July 22 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. Silvano fought for a world title in 2013 and lost to International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Katsunari Takayama by unanimous decision. He has also fought the likes of former world title challengers Aston Palicte and Jetro Pabustan.

The 27-year-old Baldonado is as tough as they come. He is very experienced and has faced the likes of three-division world champion Kosei Tanaka, Sho Ishida and promising prospect Carl Jammes Martin.

Baldonado lost his fight to Yoshiki Takei by a third round knockout on July 25 in Japan.

Silvano is 21-13-2 with 12 knockouts, while Baldonado is 16-5-1 with nine knockouts.

The main event features former amateur standout Jonathan Pangga (9-1, 6 KOs) taking on journeyman Philip Luis Cuerdo (11-13-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

In the undercard, former ALA boxer Melchor Roda (4-3, 4 KOs) locks horns with 20-year-old Japanese prospect Kenshin Hosokawa (5-1-1, 4 KOs), Jeffrey Concerman (5-2, 2 KOs) slugs it out with Ruel Julian (4-5, 1 KO), Junny Bugas (1-0, 1 KO) is up against newcomer Renren Alapormina, Erson Trinidad (5-3-1, 3 KOs) squares off with former Omega pug Royder Lloyd Borbon (6-16-3, 6 KOs), Malfred Majadas (4-2-1, KOs) faces off with Wenlyn Rosales (2-5, 1 KO), Rhein John Gidor (0-2) is up against debutant Mark Anthony Hapin, Clarence Quitana makes his pro debut against fellow newcomer Mark Edrin Limboc, Anton Maglinte (1-2) is fighting Anthony Trebucio (0-4), Wesley Caga (1-1) is facing Rommel Berwela (2-5-2) and Virgel Serrano exchanges blows with Marlon Bacalando (1-6-3, 1 KO).