Simple ways to stay safe unhealthy air conditions

A report from SunStar Cebu on Friday, April 17, 2026, citing data from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7, showed air quality slipping into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, with an air quality index (AQI) of 101. The main culprit: PM2.5 — tiny particles 2.5 micrometers or smaller that can travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, increasing the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Air quality is easy to ignore precisely because it’s invisible most of the time. But moments like this make it tangible — the haze, the muted sunlight, the slight heaviness in the air. They’re reminders that what we breathe in becomes part of us.

Recent monitoring from the EMB shows that while conditions have slightly improved, the air over parts of Metro Cebu remains at unhealthy levels. In contrast, areas like Toledo City are seeing better conditions, highlighting how uneven air quality can be — even within the same region.

So how do you live around something you can’t fully see but definitely feel?

Health experts consistently recommend staying indoors when air quality dips into unhealthy levels. That doesn’t just mean canceling plans — it’s about reshaping your routine. If possible, move workouts inside, reschedule errands for clearer days and keep windows closed during peak pollution hours. Creating a cleaner indoor environment becomes your first line of defense.

Secondhand smoke can quietly worsen indoor air quality, especially when pollution levels are already high. Exposure increases the risk of respiratory issues and certain cancers. There’s also thirdhand smoke — the residue that lingers on clothes, curtains and furniture — which continues to release harmful particles long after a cigarette is put out. Avoiding smoking indoors, or reducing the habit altogether, helps keep your space safer.

Being informed also matters. Checking daily air quality updates from sources like the EMB can help you plan your day — whether that means wearing a mask outdoors or avoiding high-exposure areas altogether.