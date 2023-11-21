Sinclair gets first win in A+E Buildrite Cup 2023

SINCLAIR notched its first win of the tournament in impressive fashion, erasing a double-digit deficit to beat Blockout, 59-57, in the Architects + Engineers Buildrite Cup 2023 last Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

Sinclair was down by 13 at halftime and still trailed by nine, 37-46, heading to the fourth period when it uncorked a huge 22-11 run to pick up the victory and improve to 1-2.

Sokrates Nagel was the man of the moment for Sinclair as he had 27 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Zach Go added 22 points and five boards.

In other games, the Maxbond nabbed its third win in as many games after defeating Sapal, 67-60. Cat-quick guard Kyle Esbra had 22 points, four boards and three steals to lead the way for Maxbond, while Jesriel Pino had 10 points and four rebounds.

Tofil also clobbered Blocktite, 66-47, with Arnel Cordero putting up 16 points and 17 rebounds. John Gayotin led the team in scoring with 17 points while Niel Tiempo contributed 14 markers to help the team rise to 2-1 in the standings.