SineDisipulo XII: Exploring the future cinema in the Visayas, Mindanao

THE University of San Carlos’ Cinemata hosted “SineDisipulo XII - A Film Exhibition” at the Activity Center of AyalaMalls Central Bloc on Feb. 24, 2024. The event showcased the untapped potential of Visayan and Mindanaoan student filmmakers, offering a glimpse into the future of local cinema.

Each film presented at the exhibition sparked hope for the future of local cinema. However, there are notable areas of growth and opportunity to explore.

As underscored by Joaquin Perocillo, an exhibitor at the event, in his Docufilm “Cinebuano,” the lack of robust support from either the local film industry or government bodies remains a significant challenge.

Here are some observations on select films from the exhibition:

“Dalit sa Sala” by Chelsea Tasic: Tasic’s film serves as a powerful reflection on the human experience, blending language and comedic timing to convey a deeper metaphor of spiritual liberation. While the resolution could be further developed, the film’s exploration of “excess baggage” is thought-provoking.

“Abay Subu” by MG Urbiztondo: Urbiztondo’s visual piece offers a poignant narrative on diaspora, capturing the transient beauty of displacement. While the narrative could benefit from further expansion, its brevity adds to its charm.

“Cinebuano” by Joaquin Perocillo: Perocillo’s documentary provides an insightful examination of Cebuano cinema, offering both familiarity and enlightenment. The film succeeds as a testament to the region’s cinematic landscape.

“Animal” by Alex Cristino: Cristino’s film delivers a visceral portrayal of societal decay, drawing parallels to contemporary issues. The climax serves as a poignant commentary on the loss of humanity in the face of neglect.

“Cut” by Jon Asher Medalla: Medalla’s film offers a nostalgic journey through the horror genre, with a self-aware critique of film production. The director’s nuanced understanding of cinematic language is evident throughout.

“Saunter” by Johannes Ivan Tejero: Tejero’s film stands out for its exceptional cinematography and compelling narrative. The use of flashbacks adds depth to the exploration of destiny and moral obligation.

“Paghupay” by Ichael Cenabre: Cenabre’s film evokes nostalgia with its grainy aesthetics and impactful storytelling. The narrative’s dark crescendo leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

“Mag-uuma” by Frankie Balos: Balos’ visually stunning piece offers a profound narrative twist, showcasing emotional depth and storytelling prowess.

“Shifting Focus” by Anie Fred Bayag: Bayag’s exploration of themes like introspection adds depth to the storytelling.

“Piaggio” by Matthew Delda: Delda’s film presents a succinct and impactful narrative, reminiscent of a modern-day parable.

As the exhibition came to an end, it was clear that these filmmakers play a vital role in shaping our cultural landscape. Supporting and championing their voices is essential as they continue to influence the future of Filipino cinema. S