Single mom killed in Cebu City

A 40-YEAR-OLD single mother was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Cebu City Medical Center after she was shot by two motorcycle-riding gunmen shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2026, along V. Rama Avenue in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

The victim, identified as Marjorie Llaguno, 40, a resident of Caballes Compound in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, was rushed to the hospital following the shooting.

Based on the investigation by the Sawang Calero Police Station and CCTV footage, the victim had just alighted from a public utility vehicle (PUV) coming from Guadalupe when a motorcycle carrying two men suddenly pulled up. The motorcycle driver then shot her.

After the shooting, the two suspects sped away toward Natalio Bacalso Avenue, leaving the victim lying by the roadside.

The victim's mother, who went to the scene of the shooting, revealed that they already have a suspect in mind.

She said someone had sent her daughter a message threatening that something would happen to her if she refused to reconcile with the sender.

The victim reportedly had five children and a former romantic partner who worked as a security guard. He allegedly had repeatedly threatened her for refusing to get back together with him.

The Sawang Calero Police Station is continuing its investigation and has begun backtracking CCTV footage from nearby cameras.

Police said they will also coordinate with the victim's family to establish details of her personal life that may be relevant to the case. (AYB)