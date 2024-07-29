Single-pole policy pushed in Mandaue

AN ORDINANCE has been proposed in the Mandaue City Council to address safety and aesthetic concerns related to leaning utility poles and low-hanging aerial wires in the city.

On Monday, July 29, 2024, the City Council approved on second reading the proposed ordinance of Councilor Jimmy Lumapas entitled “An Ordinance establishing a single-pole policy and providing measures for the enhanced rectification of low-lying, unsightly and sub-standard installation of aerial utility lines and the eradication of dead wires, including further measures on preventing entangled aerial lines incidents, and imposing penalty for violations thereof and for other purposes.”

Lumapas is also the chairman of the committee on transportation.

Mandaue City Planning and Development Office Florentino Nimor said the measure, which targets the unsightly and accident-prone clustered poles seen throughout the city, mandates the removal of all but one dominant pole in any location where multiple poles are currently erected.

He added that the dominant pole, identified by the Technical Inspection Committee (TIC), will be upgraded to support the weight and tension of all utility attachments, ensuring compliance with new minimum height requirements.

Under the proposed ordinance, all utility companies will use a single post and eliminate all wooden poles. This way, sagging and spaghetti wires will be eliminated.

This policy change comes in response to recent incidents where trucks have dragged down low-hanging wires, causing road closures and heavy traffic.

By increasing the minimum height of utility lines to at least 18 feet above the road, the City aims to prevent such disruptions and protect the infrastructure from damage during future development projects like road widening, said Nimor.

The proposed ordinance also includes measures to eradicate dead wires and prevent incidents involving entangled aerial lines, with strict penalties for non-compliance.

Utility companies such as the Visayan Electric Company, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, Globe Telecom, Smart Communications, Cebu Cable, and Eastern Communications have been actively involved in public consultations to craft these new regulations.

Nimor said the City held a public consultation to develop a stringent policy for safe and orderly aerial utility infrastructure last September 2023.

The consultation saw active participation from both public and private utility entities, paving the way for the creation of the single-pole policy.

TIC will notify utility companies to remove their poles and transfer their installations to the designated dominant pole within seven days of receiving the notice.

Coordination with barangays will be required before any removal or installation of new poles. / CAV