Single ‘Sleep’ Spill Harbour’s nod to ‘90s nostalgia

POST Rock band Spill Harbour has just released its latest single, “Sleep.” The track is now available on all streaming platforms and on Bandcamp. This instrumental single is a nod to the best of ‘90 rock nostalgia.

With Pol Marcos and Khuko Luzada on guitars, Carlo Garcia on drums and Monique Labor on bass, Spill Harbour delivers a sound that’s raw, atmospheric and unapologetically post-rock, all without a single vocal line.

Instrumental music has always had its own charm, giving listeners a chance to lose themselves in pure sound. “Sleep” captures the essence of the genre and reminds listeners why instrumental rock will always have its place in our playlists.

“Sleep” was conceived during a practice session earlier this year.

“It was spontaneous,” shared Pol. “I pitched in most of the parts while Carlo, Khuko and Monique quickly picked up on where I wanted the song to go.” The song came together in just two hours, yet recording the final take took “six to eight tries in just three hours,” Pol recalled, noting that the band was eager to save on studio time. “It was draining,” he admitted, “but the result was worth every effort.”

What makes “Sleep” stand out is its inspiration. Marcos shared that he wanted to create a track that echoed Weezer’s “Only in Dreams,” starting and ending with a mesmerizing bass line. This creative vision was brought to life with the help of Monique, who brought her own influences from bands like Death Cab for Cutie and Sponge Cola.

Spill Harbour hopes to connect with a wide range of music lovers through this release, marking a significant moment as it debuts the single, its first under Melt Records. / PR