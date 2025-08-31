Single-use plastics banned in all Napolcom offices

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has banned the use of single-use plastics in its offices as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

In a memorandum signed Aug. 28, 2025. Napolcom Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan directed all central and regional offices to minimize, and if possible eliminate, the use of disposable plastics in office activities such as meetings, training and conferences.

Prohibited items include plastic straws, stirrers, utensils, disposable cups and food containers, single-use water bottles and plastic bags.

Employees are encouraged to use refillable containers, reusable utensils, eco-bags and biodegradable materials.

Calinisan said the policy aims to instill “a culture of responsibility and sustainability” in the workplace and aligns with global initiatives such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as local government ordinances on environmental protection.

All Napolcom offices have been told to review their practices to ensure compliance with the directive. / PNA