Sinigang, Bulalo ranked among best ‘soups’ in the world — and a fun dish called Cansi

Almost two months after TasteAtlas, an experiential travel guide known for compiling authentic recipes and food critic reviews, released its list of the “50 Best Pork Dishes” worldwide — featuring six Filipino dishes — the platform has now named Sinigang and Bulalo among the “50 Best Soups in the World.”

Sinigang holds two spots on the list: the collective Sinigang is ranked at #17, while Sinigang na Baboy is ranked at #38. Bulalo is placed just one rank higher at #37.

But what if there were a variation of these two celebrated dishes that brought together the best flavors of both into one soup?

Cansi