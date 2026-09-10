Sinkhole appears near Nicolas Cage’s home

A sinkhole has been spotted outside a home owned by actor Nicolas Cage.

On September 8, 2026, a report by TMZ said a large sinkhole had opened near the actor’s driveway in Malibu, California.

NBC News, meanwhile, reported that no one currently lives in the home, although real estate records list Cage as the owner of the property.

“In the photos, the sinkhole can be seen adjacent to the garage of the home. The extent of the damage to Cage’s property is unclear, but the photos show a portion of the driveway completely collapsed, with debris and broken asphalt inside the hole,” the report said.

Based on photos obtained by TMZ, the hole had extended toward Cage’s home. The sinkhole also caused a gas leak.

The sinkhole is reportedly 25 feet deep and measures 30 by 60 feet. There are concerns that it could worsen due to flooding and rain brought by Tropical Storm Marie.

Residents in the area were evacuated on Monday. As of press time, the actor has yet to comment. / TRC