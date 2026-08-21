Sinkhole reported in Bogo City, Cebu

A SINKHOLE was reported in Purok Indilicio, Barangay Guadalupe, City of Bogo, in northern Cebu.
On Friday, August 21, 2026, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CBDRRMO) immediately responded to assess the area and implemented necessary safety measures.
As an immediate precaution, authorities have cordoned off the area with caution tape and are urging residents to stay at least 20 meters away from the opening. The public has also been prohibited from dumping garbage, soil, rocks or other debris into the sinkhole to prevent contamination and obstruction.
The city government is coordinating with Barangay Guadalupe, whose tanods will take turns monitoring the area. Residents have also been briefed to report any changes they observe.
Three houses are located near the area, one of which is occupied by a family. Although the homes are outside the 20-meter setback, the city is encouraging preemptive evacuation as a precaution.
The LGU stressed that the findings are still based on an initial observation and are not yet a final geological determination. The exact cause, depth, underground extent, and soil conditions still need to be assessed by geologists.
According to geological information from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), sinkholes can occur in areas with limestone or other carbonate rocks, where groundwater gradually dissolves the rock and creates underground cavities. When the surface loses support, the ground can subside or collapse.
The city government has already coordinated with the MGB, whose technical team is expected to visit the site on August 22, 2026, for a more detailed geological assessment and to provide technical recommendations. (SunStar Cebu)