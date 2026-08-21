Sinkhole reported in Bogo City, Cebu

Three houses are located near the area, one of which is occupied by a family. Although the homes are outside the 20-meter setback, the city is encouraging preemptive evacuation as a precaution.

The LGU stressed that the findings are still based on an initial observation and are not yet a final geological determination. The exact cause, depth, underground extent, and soil conditions still need to be assessed by geologists.

According to geological information from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), sinkholes can occur in areas with limestone or other carbonate rocks, where groundwater gradually dissolves the rock and creates underground cavities. When the surface loses support, the ground can subside or collapse.

The city government has already coordinated with the MGB, whose technical team is expected to visit the site on August 22, 2026, for a more detailed geological assessment and to provide technical recommendations. (SunStar Cebu)