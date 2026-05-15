Sinner extends streak

WORLD No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated 12th seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday, May 15, 2026 (PH time), extending his ATP Masters 1000 winning streak to a record 32 matches.

According to Xinhua, Sinner broke serve in the opening game and dominated the first set, 6-2. However, the Italian star showed signs of fatigue in the second set after a grueling run of matches.

His first-serve percentage dipped to 39 percent, and after taking a 4-1 lead, he allowed Rublev to claw back with a service break and hold.

Despite the dip, Sinner regained control and sealed the match, 6-4.

“I’m going to be all right. It’s normal that one day in the tournament you are slightly tired,” Sinner said, as reported by Xinhua. He added that he was satisfied with how he managed to close out the match.

The victory moved Sinner past Novak Djokovic, who previously held the record with 31 consecutive ATP Masters 1000 wins in 2011.

“I don’t play for records. I play for my own story,” Sinner said in the Xinhua report. “At the same time, it means a lot for me. But tomorrow is another day, a different opponent, different conditions. Emotionally, it takes a lot playing here at home. But at the same time, I definitely try to do my best.”

Sinner advanced to the semifinals against seventh seed Daniil Medvedev, who rallied past Spanish qualifier Martin Landaluce, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The other men’s semifinal will feature 23rd seed Casper Ruud against 18th seed Luciano Darderi.

Gauff rolls to finals

In the women’s draw, third seed Coco Gauff defeated Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea, 6-4, 6-3.

Cirstea, 36, who previously announced she would retire at the end of the year, saw her impressive Rome campaign end after victories over Aryna Sabalenka, Linda Noskova, and Jelena Ostapenko.

In the other women’s semifinal, seventh seed Elina Svitolina upset fourth seed Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, to arrange a championship showdown with Gauff, according to Xinhua. / LBG