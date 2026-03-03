'Sinners,' The Studio,' and more: Winners from the 2026 Actor Awards

The final major stop before the Oscars has officially rolled out its red carpet — delivering glamour and a few unexpected moments. Held in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026, the 32nd Annual Actor Awards brought together Hollywood’s brightest stars, with nominees judged not by critics but by fellow performers — members of the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — making each trophy a true peer-to-peer honor.

While the ceremony celebrated the year’s finest performances in film and television, the in-between moments also drew attention. A whisper from stylist Law Roach sparked buzz after he seemingly hinted at news regarding Zendaya and Tom Holland’s marriage.

Inside the ceremony, Harrison Ford quipped about “receiving a prize for being alive” after accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award. The Hollywood icon joked that it felt strange to be honored simply for still being around. The night also featured playful touches, including a surprise table tennis setup that kept the energy light between awards, as major film contender “Marty Supreme” remained in the race for top categories.