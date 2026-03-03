'Sinners,' The Studio,' and more: Winners from the 2026 Actor Awards

The final major stop before the Oscars has officially rolled out its red carpet — delivering glamour and a few unexpected moments. Held in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026, the 32nd Annual Actor Awards brought together Hollywood’s brightest stars, with nominees judged not by critics but by fellow performers — members of the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — making each trophy a true peer-to-peer honor.
While the ceremony celebrated the year’s finest performances in film and television, the in-between moments also drew attention. A whisper from stylist Law Roach sparked buzz after he seemingly hinted at news regarding Zendaya and Tom Holland’s marriage.
Inside the ceremony, Harrison Ford quipped about “receiving a prize for being alive” after accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award. The Hollywood icon joked that it felt strange to be honored simply for still being around. The night also featured playful touches, including a surprise table tennis setup that kept the energy light between awards, as major film contender “Marty Supreme” remained in the race for top categories.
Here are the winners of the 2026 Actor Awards:
Motion pictures
Cast in a Motion Picture: “Sinners”
Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley – “Hamnet”
Male Actor in a Leading Role: Michael B. Jordan – “Sinners”
Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Amy Madigan – “Weapons”
Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sean Penn – “One Battle After Another”
Television programs
Ensemble in a Drama Series: “The Pitt”
Ensemble in a Comedy Series: “The Studio”
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Michelle Williams – “Dying for Sex”
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Owen Cooper – “Adolescence”
Female Actor in a Drama Series: Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”
Male Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle – “The Pitt”
Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara –
“The Studio” (posthumous)
Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen – “The Studio”
Stunt ensembles
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: “The Last of Us”