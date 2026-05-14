Sinon Loresca appears at Miss World Thailand

FILIPINO influencer Sinon Loresca served as an analyst during the grand coronation night of Miss World Thailand 2026 in Bangkok on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

During the event, Loresca was introduced as a popular Philippine influencer and the “King of Catwalk.”

Loresca, a former co-host of Eat Bulaga!, is now based in Thailand, where he became known for his viral videos walking along the streets of Bangkok while wearing high heels.

Meanwhile, Namphueng Kanteera was crowned Miss World Thailand 2026.

However, candidate Iris Saesun, also known as “Jib,” failed to place in the competition despite going viral because of her battle with Stage 4 lymphoma. / TRC S