‘Sinulog 2025 returns to City Sport Center’

AFTER Sinulog Festival was held at the South Road Properties for two straight years, the cultural event will return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Jan. 19, 2025, a decision made by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia that could further strain his relationship with suspended Mayor Michael Rama.

Complaints from contingents, dancers, working committees and spectators about the heat, and the lack of water, shade and restrooms prompted Garcia to decide to hold the Sinulog again at the sports facility in the uptown area.

“Daghan kaayo og reklamo sa dancers and not that lang, ang spectators pod (The dancers and spectators have raised several complaints),” he said on Thursday, Aug. 22.

However, Garcia said his decision could be overturned by Rama once the latter returns from preventive suspension.

CCSC has long been the traditional venue for Sinulog’s ritual showdown, while the street dancing competition spans the streets from P. del Rosario to New Imus Road, and from Gen. Maxilom Ave. to Osmeña Blvd.

Garcia said he can’t wait for the return of Rama in November before the City Government will start its preparations for the Sinulog.

Rama, along with seven other City officials and employees, have been serving a six-month preventive suspension ordered by the Ombudsman since May. The preventive suspension is scheduled to end in November, or sooner if it is lifted earlier.

The acting mayor, who ran as Rama’s running mate in the 2022 general elections, said he will convene all stakeholders, including the Sinulog Foundation Inc., in the first week of September to start the preparations.

“I cannot wait anymore nga mag-planning ta nga November-sugod kay December-January kay Sinulog na. Unya holidays baya, taas kaayo. So, daghan kaayo nga wala nay meetings et cetera, daghan og walay trabaho,” Garcia said.

(I can’t wait until November to start planning because Sinulog [season] will already be upon us by December and January. With the long holiday season, many people won’t be available for meetings, and there will be many people who will not be working.)

“The planning is September, October, November. So inig balik ni Mayor Mike (amo i-present) inig November. Kon iyahang ilisdan, what can I do nga dili naman ako ang mayor (ana), pero naghimo na ko og plano para sa Sinulog,” he added.

(The planning will take place in September, October, and November. When Mayor Mike returns in November, we’ll present the plan. If he decides to change it, there’s not much I can do since I won’t be the mayor anymore, but at least I have made my plans for Sinulog.)

Return to CCSC

Garcia argued that the sports center is the ideal venue for next year’s Sinulog, especially after the renovations it underwent for the Palarong Pambansa, which Cebu City hosted last July.

He said CCSC now has new LED screens and upgraded electrical wiring.

The ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) along a portion of Osmeña Blvd. in the uptown area will not hamper the return of Sinulog to CCSC, according to Garcia.

Garcia mentioned that the street dancing portion of the Sinulog sa Kabataan last January took place along a section of Osmeña Blvd. where CBRT was under construction, and it proceeded without any problem.

“Ato lang gipangtangtang tong barriers and stoppers. Unya successful man. So, there is no reason nganong dili ma successful,” he said.

(We just removed the barriers and stoppers. We were successful. So, there is no reason why it can’t be successful.)

The Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown was held at the SRP in 2023 and 2024 despite opposition from the Cebu Provincial Government.

Rama has said that he will hold the Sinulog for the third time at the SRP next year, saying the sports center can no longer accommodate several spectators.

This year’s Sinulog at the SRP was attended by around three million people, according to police estimates.

Earlier this week, Rama said in a radio interview that he will seek a fresh term as mayor, but he did not include Garcia in the list of possible running mates.

In an earlier pronouncement, Garcia said he still considers himself as an ally of Rama.

Garcia reacted to Rama’s radio interview announcement by saying he will focus on his work as acting mayor. / EHP WITH KAL