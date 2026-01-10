Sinulog 2026, Cebu comes alive with faith, culture and fun

Cebu City came alive before sunrise this week as tens of thousands of devotees and visitors marked the start of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2026. Early morning streets reflected a mix of devotion, tradition and celebration that defines the city’s annual festivities.

By 4 a.m., candle-bearing devotees had gathered at Fuente Osmeña Circle. Prayers and hymns filled the air during the traditional Penitential Walk with Jesus, signaling the religious opening of the festival. City officials estimated that more than 240,000 people joined the procession toward the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. Many carried images of the Holy Child and rosaries, while others walked quietly in reflection.

Faith, togetherness take

center stage

This year’s celebration carries the theme “In Santo Niño, We Are One,” underscoring unity among devotees and across the wider Cebu community.

Cebu’s long history with the Señor Santo Niño, which dates back to the 16th century, was evident in the morning activities. The solemnity of early prayers gradually gave way to the energy of festival life as the city transitioned from spiritual reflection to celebration.

Festivities, food and fun

for everyone

Beyond religious observances, Sinulog once again transformed Cebu into a lively public stage. Street performers, dance competitions, artisan markets and local food stalls filled various parts of the city. Preparations had been underway for weeks, including the installation of bleachers, road improvements and safety measures to manage the influx of residents, balikbayans and tourists.

Authorities deployed thousands of personnel to guide festival goers and ensure public safety throughout the celebration.

Time to reconnect,

celebrate

For many residents and visitors, Sinulog is more than a festival. It is an opportunity to return home and reconnect with family traditions. Through the provincial Balik Cebu program, returning Filipinos were welcomed to celebrate with loved ones while rediscovering Cebu’s cultural heritage.

As the city prepares for weeks of novena masses, street dances and parade activities leading up to Sinulog Sunday on Jan. 18, locals and visitors continue to embrace the blend of devotion and celebration that has made Sinulog one of the country’s most enduring cultural events. S