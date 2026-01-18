Sinulog 2026 wraps up early, drawing 5.2M spectators

FOR the first time in the history of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City, this year’s celebration concluded before 8 p.m., a move that city officials said was deliberately planned to improve crowd comfort and overall festival experience on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the decision to end the Sinulog Festival earlier than usual was intended to spare devotees and spectators from long hours of waiting and fatigue, while still allowing them time to roam around the city after the main events.

In previous celebrations, particularly during Sinulog 2025, the program stretched late into the night, prompting many devotees and spectators to leave early due to exhaustion caused by prolonged waiting times.

This year’s Sinulog activities officially began as early as 7 a.m. with the Holy Mass, followed by the start of the Sinulog Grand Parade at 9 a.m.

The contingents performed along the parade route before proceeding to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for their final ritual showdown performances.

A total of 40 performances were staged during this year’s Sinulog, including 37 competing contingents and three guest performers.

This marked a slight reduction compared to Sinulog 2025, which featured 43 contingents.

Last year’s street dancing also started much later, around 2 p.m., after all contingents were required to complete their street performances before heading to the CCSC for their final presentations and ended around 11 p.m.

Archival said the streamlined schedule this year helped ensure a smoother flow of activities, allowing the festival to end earlier while maintaining the quality of performances.

During his roving inspection along the Sinulog route, the mayor also raised concerns about waste management, noting that some attendees were still throwing garbage, particularly plastic bottles, along the streets.

He said he personally picked up some of the litter he encountered to emphasize the importance of proper waste disposal during large-scale events.

Despite this, Archival observed that the volume of garbage this year was noticeably less compared to previous Sinulog celebrations.

He attributed the improvement to increased public awareness and the strategic placement of trash bins along the parade route.

The mayor further pointed out that some contingents were accompanied by support groups who distributed food during the event.

He suggested that starting next year, these groups should also be required to manage and collect the waste generated from the food they distribute to help further reduce litter.

As of 6 p.m., authorities reported that the overall situation remained normal, with 152 minor injuries recorded, mostly due to exhaustion, heat-related concerns, and minor accidents.

No major incidents were reported.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office estimated the total crowd attendance at approximately 5.2 million people under the Maximum Occupancy Limit (MOL) as of 6:17 p.m.

Archival hailed the early conclusion of this year’s Sinulog as a milestone, expressing hope that the improved scheduling, crowd management, and waste control measures will continue to be refined in future celebrations. (CAV)