Sinulog Festival 2024 declared open

THE Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 commenced with a Novena Mass and dance performances in honor of the Holy Child Jesus on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama together with Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and city councilors launched the Sinulog “still one Cebu Island.”

The Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu started on a spiritual note, as Msgr. Roberto Alesna from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu presided over the Holy Eucharist during the second day of Novena Masses.

Alesna aligned his homily to the theme “Sto. Niño: Magnet of Love in the Synodal Church.”

Several esteemed educational institutions participated in the event, with representatives from the University of Cebu (UC), Cebu Technological University (CTU), Indiana Aerospace University, Cebu Doctors University (CDU), Mandaue Science High School, Abellana National School, and Lapu-Lapu International College coming together to mark the occasion.

Cebu City Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera, Pastor Alcover, Francis Esparis, Donaldo Hontiveros, Rey Gealon, Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, and ex-officio Rhea Mae Jakosalem, were present, joined by some Cebu City Hall employees.

The collective presence of schools and officials underscores the significance of the Sinulog festival as a unifying cultural and religious celebration in the region.

After the celebration of the Holy Mass, Rama officially declared the Sinulog festivities open, which was followed by a launching parade from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño to Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

At the CCSC, the attending institutions performed their Sinulog dance tributes.

At least 17 academic institutions participated in the event. (AML)