Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 Mariel Bogert’s winning steps

Mariel Bogert shines as a symbol of grace, talent and dedication. Her path from Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 to becoming Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 tells the story of her hard work and sacrifice, plus the unwavering support of her community.

Her gratitude extends to the collective effort of her manager, Rabie Pogoy, her family, and the supportive guidance of her teachers at the University of San Carlos (USC).

“This is how I truly feel. I’m happy because this is also my dream,” she expressed, acknowledging the roles played by her mother, father, and the teachers at USC who encouraged her to focus on Sinulog.

Dedication and diversity

Representing Canlaon while being based in Carcar City presented geographical challenges for Mariel. The journey from Cebu to Negros was hindered by unpredictable waves, disrupting plans for crucial practice sessions. Undeterred, Mariel made the most of her situation, practicing tirelessly in her condo with her trainer.

“I only learned my group dance the other day,” she revealed to the media after the coronation on Jan. 19, 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center. Despite the time constraints, Mariel’s dedication shone through, even incorporating moments of freestyle during the group dance. Her resilience in the face of challenges shows how devoted she is to her role as lead dancer for Tribu Kang-laon and the Sinulog Festival.

Mariel, at 18, is not just a Festival Queen; she represents a unique blend of cultures and influences. With a mix of Dutch-German heritage from her father and a Filipino background from Carcar City through her mother, she embodies the rich diversity that makes Sinulog a celebration of cultural unity.

Aspirations and awards

Surprisingly, Mariel confesses that she isn’t a seasoned dancer; her passion lies in singing. Studying Nutrition and Dietetics at USC, she envisions a future exploring the world of nutrition and business. Her aspirations reflect a young woman with a vision for her personal and professional growth.

Mariel won multiple awards including Miss 2GO, Miss Sunlight Air, Miss PLDT, Miss Ginebra San Miguel Inc., Best in Festival Costume (by designer Richardson “Sonny” Nemenzo Apayla), Best in Musicality for her group, Miss BingoPlus, Confident Award by Dr. Wong’s Lightening System, Miss Mang Inasal and Dexcom Game-Changer Award.

She was also chosen as the “Awe-SM” Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 by SM Malls during the Runway Competition on Jan. 15 at SM Seaside City’s Mountain Wing Atrium.

As Sinulog approached, Mariel shared a poignant message to all Cebuanos. “Before enjoying, let’s first celebrate Sinulog in the Basilica and devote ourselves to it,” she emphasized. She urged everyone to start the celebration by honoring Sto. Niño at the Basilica — a sacred tradition that should not be forgotten amid the festivities.

Bogert’s journey from Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 to Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 is not only a personal achievement; it’s a narrative that resonates with the spirit of Sinulog — a celebration of tradition, community and the enduring essence of devotion. Bogert stands as an inspiration for aspiring talents and a symbol of the profound connection between the Sinulog festival and the hearts of the Cebuanos