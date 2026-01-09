Sinulog Foundation rejects gambling sponsorships

THE Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) has clarified that it rejected sponsorship offers from gambling-related companies, including online gaming platforms, following an appeal from Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy to preserve the religious character of the Sinulog Festival.

SFI director Jojo Labella said the foundation deliberately chose not to accept gambling sponsorships despite financial constraints, stressing that the decision was made after careful discernment and consultation.

“We really abided by it. There were a lot of sponsorship offers, and honestly, we badly need funds. But our president decided to say no,” he said.

Labella said SFI leadership sought guidance from Church leaders, including friars, to determine the festival’s financial needs and the appropriateness of potential sponsors.

“We asked for wisdom from the friars, how much we really need, and we decided not to accept online gambling sponsorships. We do not want to give the impression that we are patronizing gambling,” he said.

He acknowledged that some gaming-related entities had offered support, but emphasized that the foundation opted to distance the festival from activities that could conflict with its religious values.

Labella clarified that BingoPlus is among the sponsors of the Sinulog Festival, but said organizers do not consider it the same as promoting gambling.

He said bingo-style games have long been used by the Church as fundraising activities, and that the partnership was assessed in that context.

“BingoPlus is also part of the fundraising activities of the Church,” Labella said.

He added that organizers are making efforts to avoid creating the impression that the festival is patronizing gambling.

The statement comes after Archbishop Uy publicly appealed to Sinulog organizers to refrain from accepting sponsorships from gambling establishments, emphasizing that the festival is, above all, a religious celebration centered on devotion to the Santo Niño. (CAV)