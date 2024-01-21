Sinulog: hot and poorly organized

More choreographers and dancers have voiced their dissatisfaction with this year's Sinulog Grand Showdown held at the South Road Properties (SRP), citing the venue as uncomfortably hot and the program poorly organized.

Dancers faced an intense challenge due to extreme heat during Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 held at the SRP.

In an interview on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, a handler (asked not to he named) of Pundok Baniladhadnon of Banilad, Cebu City said the performers, yet to start their performances, gradually felt the strain of the scorching temperatures, making it difficult to cope with the unfavorable conditions.

“Sa tinuod lang, init jud kaayo. Ang mga dancer namo, wala pay gibuhat naghinayhinay nag kakuyapan kay di jud madala ang kainit, dili lalim ang kainit. Looy ang mga mga bata, kadlawon pa sila nagmata kay sayo kaayo ang call time,” the handler said.

The handler said three of their dancers have already fainted even before the start of their performance due to the extreme heat of the sun, leading them to decide to bring them to the hospital.

The handler did not specify which hospital they brought the dancers.

According to choreographers, dancers were forced to wake up early due to an early call time, yet maintained their spirits despite the challenging circumstances.

Despite the heat, participants remained resilient, acknowledging the difficulties posed by the weather, saying that they are offering their performance to the Santo Niño.

“Among gi agwanta ang kainit, bahala’g unsay problema amo na lang sulbaron nga amoa kay wala nami mahimo kay mao naman jud ang lugar,” the handler said.

The handler said that they preferred Abellana (Cebu City Sports Center) as a venue than here at the SRP grounds, saying that at least in Abellana there are trees that could cover them from the extreme heat.

The handler also said the event is not really that well organized, saying that they were not able to eat lunch because they were told that they were about to perform already, but ended up waiting for almost an hour.

The handler said there was no proper coordination.