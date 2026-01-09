Sinulog opens with salvo bringing Santo Niño story to life

THE Sinulog Festival officially opened Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, with the opening salvo bringing to life the historical tale of the Santo Niño’s rediscovery during the return of Spanish forces and the reestablishment of Christianity in the Philippines.

Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Director Jojo Labella said this year’s storyline is a continuation of last year’s presentation, which focused on the arrival of the Santo Niño in Cebu and its early veneration.

By following the historical narrative, he added, the performances aim to give festival-goers a deeper appreciation of Cebu’s rich religious heritage.

“The presentation now is a very good sequel to last year’s, showing how the Santo Niño came to Cebu and how it was venerated,” Labella said.

A mass was held at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño which was attended by the city officials.

A parade going to the Cebu City Sports Center then followed.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival officially declared Sinulog 2026 open.

Archival skipped the usual speeches, keeping the declaration short and direct.

Several city officials, including Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and members of the city council, were also in attendance.

The opening salvo featured contingents from schools and universities performing choreographed routines in colorful costumes, marking the formal start of Sinulog performances for the year.

The opening salvo sets the tone for the remaining Sinulog events scheduled in the coming days, culminating in the grand parade, which is expected to draw large crowds to Cebu City. / CAV