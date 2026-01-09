Sinulog preparations on track

PREPARATIONS for the annual Traslacion and Walk with Mary are moving smoothly following a successful dry run, according to Basilica media liaison Rev. Fr. Jules Van Almerez.

“Everything went well during our dry run for the Traslacion today,” Father Van Almerez said.

“We announced it beforehand and coordinated with the traffic agencies of Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City. The handover at Innodata, Subangdaku in Mandaue City, was on time, and we made sure to reach St. Joseph National Shrine and Birhen sa Regla as scheduled.”

The traditional Traslacion has been moved to Thursday, January 14, 2026, to allow devotees in Mandaue City more time for veneration.

“Normally, Walk with Mary and the Traslacion start on Friday,” he explained.

“We began on Thursday this year so our devotees can spend more time in prayer and reflection.”

The images of St. Joseph will stay overnight on Thursday before the send-off mass to Regla on Friday morning.

Following an overnight stay at Birhen sa Regla, the seaborne procession will be held on Saturday morning.

Almerez also highlighted the success of the ongoing Novenario.

“We are very happy because our Walk with Jesus was attended by nearly 300,000 devotees,” he said.

“In the coming days, especially during Walk with Mary, we expect even more pilgrims as we approach the Sinulog celebrations,” he said.

Preparations for the seaborne procession will begin at 6 a.m. from Naval Forces Central, with an expected arrival at Pier 1 by 8 a.m., followed by a short procession to the Pilgrim Center and a 9 a.m. mass at the Basilica.

The priest also mentioned concerns over the weather.

“During our meeting at City Hall on January 8, Pagasa presented the forecast for Central Visayas. There is still a slight chance of rain, but we are praying for fair weather. We hope everything goes smoothly because any cancellation would affect the preparations we have carefully made.” (ABC)