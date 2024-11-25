Sinulog regatta winners get their prizes

AFTER a nearly year-long wait, the winners of the 2024 Sinulog Balik Baroto Regatta finally received their cash prizes on Monday, Nov. 25.

This comes after months of delays and public complaints from participants.

Boat racers, including Anthony Monteron and Constantino Ramos from Talisay City, previously voiced their frustration over the non-payment of prizes despite numerous follow-up attempts since March 2024.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, along with Sinulog Foundation Inc. Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella, personally awarded the prizes to the winners.

“What is more important that we are able to pay the prizes to the winners... And now under my watch, they have already received their prizes,” Garcia said.

The regatta was held last January during the time of mayor Michael Rama.

Garcia vowed that the incident will not happen in the Sinulog Festival in January 2025.

The organizers announced that the event’s champion would receive P50,000, while the second-place winner would take home P40,000. The third placer was set to receive P30,000, followed by P20,000 for fourth place and P10,000 for fifth place.

The delay stemmed from a budgetary oversight, where the prize money for the regatta was not included in the approved 2024 Sinulog budget, according to Labella.

The total prize pool for this year’s event was set at P150,000. However, this amount proved insufficient after the organizers adjusted and added categories, leading to a shortfall in prize money.

Labella explained that the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) faced financial constraints due to significant expenses incurred during the 2024 Sinulog festivities held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

He assured that the SFI would allocate funds for the 2025 Sinulog prizes from sponsors.

The Balik Baroto Regatta, which took place on Jan. 20, 2024 at Il Corso in SRP, drew participation from around 60 fisherfolk from across Cebu Province, as well as competitors from Tacloban City and Maasin City in Southern Leyte.

The event was organized by David Odilao Jr., who is considered as the Father of Sinulog Festival, in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles and the Cebu City Government. / EHP