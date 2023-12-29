Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan set for Jan. 19 at Cebu City Sports Center

THE Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on January 19, 2024.

The event was rescheduled from January 13 to January 19 in order to allow the contingents extra time for rehearsal.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on Friday, December 29, 2023, as their way of giving support to the upcoming Sinulog festival.

The meeting was attended by Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia, officials from the different local government units (LGUs), the Department of Education, police and other uniformed personnel, as well as representatives from telecommunication and utility companies, dance masters, and creative directors.

At least 15 local government units (LGUs) have already committed to attending the event, including the cities of Talisay, Toledo, Lapu-Lapu, Carcar and Mandaue, and the municipalities of Minglanilla, Carmen, Tuburan, Moalboal, Consolacion, Madridejos, Argao, Tudela, Barili and Samboan.

The oval track at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is undergoing repair.

CCSC executive director Jovito Taburada had earlier said that the project involving the replacement of rubberized surface is expected to be completed by February 2024.

However, Garcia stated that her team's inspection of the location did not find any damage to the facility overall—just the rubber mats, which can be fixed.

"Niingon na ang DepEd nga it is already agreed nga ang Sinulog sa Kabataan adto sa Abellana together with the Sinulog sa Dakbayan. So kung guba ang Abellana ngano ang mga bata adto gud tawon nato iduso," Garcia said on Friday.

(According to the DepEd, it has already been decided that the Sinulog sa Dakbayan and the Sinulog sa Kabataan will take place in Abellana. So why should we encourage the kids to go there if Abellana is damaged?)

"Paminaw, read my lips, first of all dili guba ang Abellana. Vice Mayor Garcia went there, yes gitangtang ang rubbers gani maayo gitangtang aron maka-agi ang floats. Tabunan man gani na during the Sinulog kaniadto kay maguba. Gitangtang dili pasabot guba ang Abellana kaluoy sa Diyos intact pa ang grandstand nga naay atop nga makapalingkod," she added.

(Listen, read my lips: First of all, Vice Mayor Garcia went there; sure, the rubbers were taken off, but that's better because it allowed the floats to pass; these were even covered before the Sinulog to prevent damage. Removing the rubber does not imply that Abellana is damaged; thank God the grandstand roof is still in place over the seats).

The governor also affirmed that, in keeping with her yearly tradition, she will dance in Sinulog this year alongside the Kabanhawan Festival group from Minglanilla town.

Accordingly, the Capitol has committed to providing P2.5 million in subsidies for LGUs from Camotes Island and Bantayan Island, and P2 million in subsidies for participating LGUs from mainland Cebu.

The first prize winner will receive P3 million, second prize, P2 million, third place, P1 million, and consolation winner, P500,000.

Capitol suggested that the street dance route follow the same path as Pasigarbo sa Sugbo from the Capitol compound to the CCSC so that only one lane will be closed to traffic.

Numerous government organizations have pledged their full support for the event, including the police for security, the coast guard for fhe transportation needs of contingents from the islands to mainland Cebu, and the DepEd in terms of assisting the children participants.

The telecom providers also promised to provide a reliable signal during the event.

Vice Mayor Garcia further pledged to inform the city officials of the province's proposal to have the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan held on January 19, 2024, rather than the originally planned January 13.

In order to make sure that Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan runs smoothly, the vice mayor is also expected to oversee the event.

The Capitol is scheduled to hold another meeting on January 5, 2024 for more details on the event. (ANV, TPT)