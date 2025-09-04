Sirius Star Pilipinas back for Visayas tour

ONCE again, basketball players from various parts of the United States have arrived in Cebu to continue their mission of sharing basketball knowledge with Filipino athletes.

Sirius Star Pilipinas, a team formed by veteran coach Albert Alocillo and American Anthony Winningham of Ball Up Sports USA, is set to hold another Visayas tour starting this month.

On Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, the group of 16 players will be split into two teams and showcase their skills in a three-day tournament in Talibon, Bohol, which is hosting the first leg of the tour until Sunday, Sept. 7.

“We divided the group into two teams because previously, it was difficult for us to find opponents when we visited different towns. At least now, with invitations, we can play immediately since we already have two teams,” said Alocillo during a press conference at Ribshack in SM City Cebu on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

“So each team has eight American players, and we just add local players,” Alocillo added.

Since 2017, this project has become a favorite among fans in the Visayas and Mindanao, where talented young Americans compete with local teams in a high-level competition.

Joining Alocillo and Winningham in this program are Allied Network Solutions (ANS) general manager Aris Gil Prieto and Talibon Councilor Raul Austria.

“We want to be a model for grassroots programs wherever we go,” said Alocillo. “I prioritize character over talent. We play good, organized basketball, and I’m very proud of this group.”

Winningham, Alocillo’s partner in bringing U.S. college and pro-level players, shared that the Philippines, especially Cebu, has become a favorite place for them because of the great experiences they’ve had.

“Cebu and the Philippines are some of the best places in the world for me,” said Winningham. “Playing here is always a humbling experience. That’s why I bring these guys — to see how basketball is played and lived on the other side of the world. It’s something we should never take for granted.”

Councilor Austria, for his part, embraced the program, saying it has helped the development of sports in their town.

This is why they have invited the group for the fourth time already.

Through Sirius Star Pilipinas, Talibon has provided free grassroots training programs and the opportunity for local players to compete against American athletes.

“This is part of our effort to strengthen our sports program,” said Austria. “People in Talibon are really excited because it’s rare to see high-level American players here. We have a special tournament to give them a quality competition and entertainment.”

In Talibon, Sirius Star Pilipinas will compete against the Talibon Polytechnic College (TPC) basketball team and the Talibon LGU team.

After their Bohol leg, they will travel to Samar and Siquijor for more exhibition games.

The team includes: Jaelen Brown (6’7, Kansas City), Jaylen Swan (6’5, New Jersey), Xanthanus Pierro (5’10, Missouri), Tyler Neufeld (6’2, (Kansas), Jacob Williamson (6’0, Missouri), Isaac Lane (6’5, Oklahoma), Dan Ricard (5’10, Louisiana), Nikolas Pacheco (6’0, Florida), Rashied Lawson (6’0, Philadelphia);

Tony Beason (6’0, Virginia), Anthony McClinton (6’1, Philadelphia), Anthony Winningham (6’2, Kansas City), Khalid Moreland, 5’10 (Connecticut), Sah Smith (6’3, Philadelphia), and Stephane Patrick (6’3, New York).

They are joined by Cebuano players John Alocillo and Lyndon Colina, a former PBA draftee.

“A lot of these guys have played high-level basketball in the U.S. and overseas in places like Mexico, El Salvador, and China,” Winningham shared. “The goal is to give them tools and experiences they can carry forward in their careers.” / JBM