Sisterhood deal ‘to spur’ Cebu, Bohol tourism

THE newly signed SugBohol Sisterhood Agreement between Cebu and Bohol aims to leverage the islands’ distinct attractions to boost Central Visayas tourism through complementary travel offerings, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said.

“This is also beneficial to Cebu because we have destinations that Bohol does not, and Bohol has attractions that Cebu does not,” Baricuatro said, according to a post on the Cebu Provincial Public Information Office’s Facebook page on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

The SugBohol Sisterhood Agreement is a formal inter-provincial alliance that seeks to align economic strategies, promote regional development in sectors such as tourism, health and agriculture, and strengthen cross-island tourism initiatives.

“This is going to be a cohesive partnership that will benefit both provinces,” Baricuatro said, noting Cebu’s role as a major travel gateway.

“As Gov. Aumentado said, Cebu is the gateway, so this

partnership will further strengthen our tourism industry.”

Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado echoed the sentiment, saying Bohol’s international airport would also help promote Cebu as part of a two-island destination.

“We will complement each other. Since Bohol has an international airport, we will also promote Cebu so that visitors who fly directly to Bohol will also be encouraged to visit Cebu Province,” he said.

Regional tourism

The alliance comes as Central Visayas works to recover from a weak start to the year.

According to a SunStar Cebu report published on July 5, citing the Department of Economy, Planning and Development’s (DEPDev) first-quarter Regional Economic Situationer, the region’s tourism industry slowed in early 2026 despite hosting major events such as the 48th Asean Meeting and the Asean Tourism Forum.

Bohol’s tourist arrivals plunged 59 percent to 170,016 in the first quarter from 417,142 a year earlier, weighed down by a 73-percent decline in domestic visitors and a 40-percent drop in foreign arrivals.

Cebu Province posted a six-percent decline in tourist arrivals to 335,731 during the period, while hotel occupancy fell 14 percent. Analysts attributed the slowdown to higher fuel prices, rising airfares, geopolitical tensions and increased competition from other destinations.

Recovery

Midyear figures, however, point to a recovery in key international markets.

Data from the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) released on July 31 showed Cebu welcomed 183,533 international visitors from its top 18 overseas markets in the first half of 2026.

Although total arrivals declined 10.71 percent to 836,595 due to a 12.29-percent drop in domestic travel, foreign arrivals improved across major source markets:

* South Korea remained the top market with 45,083 visitors, up from 35,591 a year earlier.

* Japan ranked second with 19,540 arrivals, up from 13,155.

* The United States placed third with 18,408 visitors, up from 12,872.

* China more than doubled to 13,080 arrivals from 5,097.

* Canada recorded 5,209 visitors, the United Kingdom 4,496, and Malaysia 3,131.

PTO Head Rowena Montecillo said the figures remain preliminary as several municipalities have yet to submit complete hotel reports.

Economic potential

In a statement posted on the Cebu Provincial Public Information Office’s Facebook page on July 31, DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the partnership could help transform Cebu and Bohol into stronger economic drivers for the region.

“My sincerest congratulations on the Sisterhood Agreement, and I support the aspirations of our two governors to transform the region’s performance,” Balisacan said.

Baricuatro said neighboring provinces stand to gain more through collaboration than competition.

“Through the landmark Sisterhood Agreement signed between the Province of Cebu and the Province of Bohol, we reaffirm that our destinies are shared. We do not progress in isolation; we advance, build and thrive together toward a secure and resilient future,” she said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 5th Sandugo Tourism and Travel Expo in Tagbilaran City, Baricuatro also underscored the importance of sustainable tourism.

“Sustainability is not just about protecting our natural wonders. It is about protecting the livelihoods behind every tour, every souvenir, every local delicacy, every cultural performance, and every family whose dreams depend on tourism,” she said.

“We may be neighboring islands, but more importantly, we are partners in preserving our heritage, creating opportunities and proving that Central Visayas is one of the country’s most vibrant and welcoming regions.” / CDF