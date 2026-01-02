SK chair denies public fund misuse, says Thailand trip was private

THE Thailand trip of a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) official from Barangay Labangon was undertaken in a “private capacity” and was personally financed as questions about his trip swirled online.

Over the holidays, Barangay Labangon SK Chairman Kim Kyle Buendia came under scrutiny after a social media personality and former reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother housemate Rian Bacalla posted on Facebook, questioning Buendia’s Thailand trip and criticized what she described as a lack of visible youth programs and year-end activities in the barangay.

The post quickly gained traction online, garnering over 20,000 reactions, 2,700 shares and 865 comments as of press time.

Buendia dismissed the allegations, calling the controversy an attempt to mislead the public and malign his integrity.

In a statement addressing the issue on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, Buendia presented documents to support his claim that the trip was authorized and personally funded, saying it was a family-sponsored vacation for a wedding.

In his statement, Buendia posted documents including:

A request for travel authority addressed to the mayor’s office dated Nov. 14, 2025 and received on Nov. 26;

A Department of the Interior and Local Government travel authority signed by Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla allowing travel to Thailand from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6, 2026, for “personal reasons”; and

A wedding invitation to a ceremony at Christ Church Bangkok. “The allegations are not true,” Buendia said.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, in a phone interview on Friday, said he does not recall signing or approving any official travel authority related to the trip, noting that official travel by elected officials normally requires clear documentation.

“If it was a private trip, I don’t understand why it was done in that manner, but it was not government money. It was his own money,” said Archival.

Archival also said public officials are not barred from traveling using personal funds, noting that such trips do not automatically constitute wrongdoing in the absence of public spending.

“Lack of budget”

Addressing the issue of the lack of activities, Buendia said the SK Labangon is facing financial constraints.

He cited challenges faced by his office, including budget delays and the temporary disconnection of electricity and water services at the SK office.

“The situation was very difficult, especially since we were neophytes in politics, but we made an effort to ensure that our character would not be tainted by the bad habits of some politicians and their people around us,” he said.

Buendia urged the public not to be swayed by what he described as propaganda and called for the truth to prevail over political motives. / CAV