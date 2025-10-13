SK Federation turns over 15 vehicles to Mandaue City Government

THE Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation of Mandaue City officially turned over 15 vehicles to the Mandaue City Government in a symbolic ceremony held on Monday morning, October 13, 2025, at the Mandaue City Hall.

During the event, SK Federation President and Councilor Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as handed over the vehicle keys to Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, who in turn passed them to the heads of various city departments.

According to lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr., the city legal officer, the Mandaue City Council had granted authority to Ouano to sign documents related to the turnover, and the SK officials were authorized to sign as part of the agreement.

“The council has given authority to the mayor to sign, and the SK barangays also have the authority to sign,” Malig-on said.

He added that Ouano personally requested Jumao-as to allow the vehicles to be turned over to the departments where they could be more useful.

“The mayor made a request to the SK Federation president that if possible, the vehicles would be turned over to the departments since many offices have requested for service vehicles. The mayor agreed that out of the 15 units, four will remain under the SK’s use, while the rest will be assigned to different city departments,” Malig-on said.

He said the arrangement still benefits the SK since the drivers and fuel expenses will be covered by the Mandaue City Government. The vehicles, he added, can still be used by barangays provided that they coordinate and schedule their use properly.

Among the offices that will receive and share the vehicles include the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCCENRO), Public Information Office (PIO), Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), City Treasurer’s Office, and City Accounting Office.

Other departments such as Agriculture, City Health, City Social Welfare, and the Mandaue City Hospital will also share vehicles to ensure that all essential offices can have access to transportation.

“You will see that the departments receiving these vehicles are the ones considered critical to public service,” Malig-on said.

Jumao-as, in her message, said the turnover symbolizes a strong partnership between the SK Federation and the Mandaue City Government.

“As of now, we have turned over 15 vehicles. Our agreement with Mayor Jonkie Ouano is that four of these vehicles will be under the custody of the Mandaue City Youth Development Office for the SK Barangays,” Jumao-as said.

“These four vehicles can still be used by our SK barangays, while the rest were turned over to various departments. What we have done is in cooperation with the Mandaue City Government, and this act serves as a testament to the strong collaboration between the SK Federation and the City Government of Mandaue. We did this to show the people of Mandaue that both the SK Federation and the City Government are willing to work hand in hand for public service because that is our shared goal,” she added. (ABC)