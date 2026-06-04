SK Labangon questions probe

THE Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay Labangon urged the Cebu City Council to investigate the barangay council alongside the ongoing probe into alleged misuse of youth council funds and absences from city federation sessions.

SK Chairman Kim Kyle Buendia said the allegations are politically motivated and reflect selective accountability.

Speaking at a media forum in Cebu City on Thursday, June 4, 2026, SK members said they welcome the investigation into what they called false accusations but questioned why complaints target only the youth council.

“We are also for good governance. But why the SK only? Why not the barangay (as well)?” SK Councilor Junel Marzon said.

Marzon said public backlash has affected them emotionally.

“Bata pa mi ug dili sayon sa amoang end nga ma-bash (We’re still young and it is not easy to be bashed this much on our end),” he said.

Marzon said concerns should be raised through formal channels instead of social media.

“We have the Ombudsman,” Marzon said, adding that complaints should be filed with proper authorities rather than posted online.

Political rivalry

Marzon said the controversy persists because the SK is being drawn into political tensions in Labangon.

Buendia echoed the claim and cited the earlier disconnection of electricity at the SK office by the barangay.

“Di ta makaingon nga overload ra ang rason (We can’t say electrical overload is the only reason),” he said.

“Murag naa gyuy political agenda (It seems there really is a political agenda),” Buendia added.

Buendia also rejected claims that the SK has not accomplished anything in recent months.

He said the council continues to work but has reduced social media activity because of negative comments.

“Naa miy postings pero minimal na lang (We still have postings, but only minimal),” he said.

Buendia said the council plans to hold the mandatory youth assembly to present accomplishments and address the issues.

The City Council’s youth committee is expected to submit initial findings in the coming weeks. / Lee Hashman Patalita & Jhoyenn Sumayang, CNU interns