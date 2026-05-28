Cebu City SK officials in hot water

Summary:

The Cebu City Council is investigating SK leaders in Barangays Labangon and Duljo-Fatima following administrative complaints over missing financial reports and skipped mandatory community assemblies.

Labangon SK Chairman Kim Kyle Buendia allegedly skipped official sessions, while Duljo-Fatima councilors are demanding to know how 1.5 million pesos meant for youth projects was spent.

Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona proposed an ordinance requiring mandatory training for youth officials, as the council ordered its youth committee to submit initial findings within the coming weeks.

THE Cebu City Council is investigating several youth council leaders in Barangays Labangon and Duljo-Fatima following complaints of missing financial reports and skipped public meetings.

The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) serves as the local youth council in Philippine neighborhoods called barangays. Recently, citizens and council members filed administrative complaints against youth leaders in two Cebu City urban villages.

The complaints claim that these leaders failed to account for public money and skipped mandatory community assemblies.

For its part, the City Council has turned these cases over to committees for an official review.

Labangon leadership issues

SK leaders in Labangon face scrutiny for allegedly failing to hold required meetings and hiding financial records.

A formal complaint targets SK Chairman Kim Kyle Buendia for skipping official sessions and failing to submit fund reports.

The law requires youth leaders to hold Katipunan ng Kabataan assemblies, which are official meetings for local youth. Buendia allegedly did not hold these assemblies for 2025, leaving residents without updates on local projects.

Public concern grew after several officials traveled to Thailand, though the council maintains they used private funds.

Financial transparency in Duljo-Fatima

Similar accountability problems emerged in Duljo-Fatima, where youth councilors are demanding access to their budget details.

Several council members reported that they have not seen complete financial documents since 2024. They alleged that significant spending occurred without proper consultation or official supporting resolutions.

The councilors specifically want to know how leaders spent 1.5 million pesos meant for youth projects. This dispute caused the City Council to involve the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Cebu City to investigate.

Proposed governance reforms

These complaints accelerated efforts from the City Council to reform the youth governance system. Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona has proposed a new ordinance requiring mandatory leadership and financial management training for all elected youth officials.

Under this rule, youth leaders who fail to complete these programs will temporarily lose access to city-funded projects and financial incentives. The measure aims to enforce compliance with Republic Act 10742, which is the national law governing youth councils.

Future impact on youth governance

The results of these investigations will show if current laws can effectively deter misconduct among young politicians. If the City Council passes the proposed ordinance, youth councils across Cebu City will face strict performance reviews and potential fund suspensions. For the public, these disputes highlight the need for active citizenship and regular monitoring of local government expenditures.

The City Council has ordered its youth committee to submit initial findings within the coming weeks. / CAV